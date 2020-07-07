Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Jennifer Day late of Carrigallen,Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Northwest Hospice,Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, Craig and Sean, brothers James and Stephen, mother Ann, father Gerald, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relations and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 8th July at 11am in Saint Marys Church Carrigallen with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Brendan Fay, Belturbet/Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

July 4th 2020, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved father of Kevin, Orla and Tara (Belturbet), Sharon (Australia) and Elaine (Canada). Predeceased by son Adrian. Loving grandfather of Killian, Niamh, Aoimhe, brothers Brian, Paddy, Ciaran & sister Mary & loving partner Kathleen. Sons-in-law Nigel & Steve, daughter-in-law Evelyn and a large circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday morning from Lakeland Crematorium to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet (via old Belturbet Road) for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium. Due to the Covid 19 & HSE restrictions the funeral Mass and cremation will be for family and friends. The funeral will be streamed on the link below: https://vimeo.com/435525295



Oliver Kavanagh, Clonee, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Oliver Kavanagh (Woodstock Court, London and Portan, Clonee, Co. Meath and formerly of Drumharkin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) July 5th. 2020. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Greatly missed by his loving sisters and brother, Annette (Donnelly), Madge (Mee), Bríd (Toolan) and Seán (Kavanagh); his brothers-in-law Martin and Paul and sister-in-law Carmel. Much adored uncle of Fearghal, Aoife, Aisling, Sarah, Andrew, Aileen, Róisín, Niamh and Lorcan. He will be hugely missed by his relatives and many friends across the UK and Ireland who couldn’t be with him near the end. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) or St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

Kathleen Hands (née Sheridan), Kilconny, Belturbet, Cavan / Butlersbridge, Cavan

Kathleen Hands (nee Sheridan) Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan formerly of Butlersbridge, Monday 6th July 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her infant son Gerard, brothers Niall and Tom and sister Margie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, - husband Austin, daughters Martina, Kathriona and Emma, brothers John (Cavan), Oliver (Germany) and Brendan (Cavan), sisters Maura (Clane), Cora (Cavan town) and adorned grandchildren, Chloe, Sophie, Cameron, Rebecca, Josh and Jessica, uncle Thomas and aunt Anna, sisters in law, brothers in law, son in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will leave her residence this Wednesday 8th July at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, Belturbet for 2pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane cemetery. House private please. Due to the Covid-19 regulations along with the HSE advice, the funeral mass will be private for family and close friends please.

May they all Rest in Peace.