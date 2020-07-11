Virtual reality coming to The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Leitrim

In the village of Glenfarne sits one of Ireland's most historic ballrooms. 'The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance' is known worldwide to many for the famous bands and musicians that have graced the stage and the people that have danced the floor since 1934.

One of less than ten still in existence in Ireland the Rainbow is still going strong and is ever changing in today's world.



Over the past few months, the world has been on lockdown but not for the staff at the Rainbow who have worked behind the scenes and sometimes at home to finish off renovations to the fantastic showband exhibition upstairs in the building.

Now open again Monday to Friday from 9am - 5pm visitors can come an enjoy a dance on the historic floor, learn the story of 'The Ballroom off Romance' and browse through all the memorabilia to relive the memories of the dance hall days.



A new addition due in September is the virtual reality experience live in the ballroom were visitors can transport themselves back in time to the 1950s and immerse themselves in the story of the 'Ballroom of Romance' and become Brenda Flicker (Bridie) and see the ballroom like you have never seen it before.



For information on the Rainbow Ballroom please visit www.therainbowballroom.ie or call 0719856831