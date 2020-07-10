Call for shoppers in Leitrim to support food appeal

Tesco Ireland has announced that it will run a week-long food appeal calling on the shoppers of Leitrim to support those in need within their local communities, by donating a product when they shop in-stores between 13th- 19th July.

For the first time in the seven-year history of the Tesco Food Appeal, it will run for seven days, expanding the opportunity for Leitrim shoppers to donate as they go about their weekly shopping.

How it works:

- Tesco shopper adds an extra non-perishable item to their basket

- When leaving the shop, they pop it into the assigned shopping trolley. Dedicated Food Appeal shopping trolleys will be clearly on display in participating stores nationwide.

Non-perishable foods are paramount for local charitable organisations with tea bags, biscuits, breakfast cereals and tinned goods top of the list. Suitable food products also include pasta, rice, tea bags, packet soup, canned goods, nuts and seeds.

All the items donated between 13th – 19th July will be shared with over 130 partner causes from the Tesco Surplus Food Donations Programme, operated in partnership with FoodCloud.

Kari Daniels, Chief Executive Officer, Tesco Ireland: “From our partnership with FoodCloud, we know that the demand for food from Leitrim community groups supporting those most in need is on the rise, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, we wanted to do more to help and are launching a seven-day Food Appeal in our stores. We will be encouraging the Leitrim customers to support if they can, by donating one item from their shop, to help people in their communities at this time.”

As the first national retail partner to FoodCloud, since 2013 Tesco Ireland has redistributed over 11 million meals through its food surplus distribution programme, to over 350 charitable organisations like Meals on Wheels, afterschool clubs, youth groups, senior citizen support services and many more. Community is hugely important to Tesco and since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tesco Ireland has donated €150,000 split among three national charities, Alone, Family Carers Ireland and Age Action, and from its Community Fund donated €240,000 to 906 local causes in communities across Ireland.