Take a look inside this beautifully restored old train station home currently on the market

Nestled in the scenic countryside of Waterford in the heart of point to point territory, The Station House is currently on the market.

Originally the Tallow Road Train Station situated outside of Lismore, the property was completely restored in the early 2000s and retained many of the original stone features in the new build, including the station's platform.

Inside the property is immaculate throughout with all the main rooms on the ground floor being the width of the house. The kitchen is at the heart of the property and has solid pine fitted units with a matching island.

The living room is magnificent with solid oak flooring and a fitted stove with the original station house stone surround. This room is spacious and very bright with an abundance of windows, a dining area and glass doors that lead to the patio and garden.

The five bedrooms are located upstairs and are all of ample size with the master having its own ensuite.

Externally, the property itself stands on 2.69 acres approx with lawned gardens surrounding it.

The best part? The original sorting house was also converted during the works and now stands as an additional one bedroom, self-catering, chalet perfect for staying guests.

You can see the full listing for The Station House by clicking here.