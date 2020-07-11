The weather forecast for Saturday, July 11,2020
Today will be a mainly dry day.
According to Met Éireann it will be mainly dry today, Saturday, July 11 with just a few passing showers in the north and west of the province. A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees, in a light westerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Dry with clear spells. Cloud increasing from the west later in the night. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees with winds mostly light southerly, freshening on the west coast.
