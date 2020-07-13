Cloudy to start for Monday, July 13

Cloudy at first today, Monday, July 13 with patchy mist, rain and drizzle clearing southeast during the morning. Brighter conditions with scattered showers will follow from the northwest and sunny spells will develop as the afternoon wears on. Highs of 14 to 17 Celsius in light to moderate westerly breezes, veering northwest by evening.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry, with just isolated light showers, variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees in mostly light west to northwest breezes.