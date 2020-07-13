Minister for Agriculture to view damage from Leitrim landslide this morning

Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, Barry Cowen, is viewing the damage caused by the landslide near Drumkeeran this morning (Monday, July 13).

Local residents and local farmers are hopeful that some form of hardship plan will be announced for those impacted by the landslide which occurred on Sunday, June 28.

Thousands of tonnes of bog washed down the Shass Mountain inundating commonage, farm land, drains, roads and the Dawn of Hope bridge.

Substantial flooding has also occurred further down the mountain and the clean up bill is expected to run into the millions of euro.

Farmers are worried that they will be penalised and lose payments as a result of the damage caused by the landslide and assurances are being sought that this will not be the case.