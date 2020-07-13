Leitrim TD calls on Minister for Agriculture to 'step up' for Leitrim landslide victims

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim welcomed today's visit by Minister for Agriculture, Barry Cowen TD to Leitrim to examine the damage caused by recent landslides in the area.

Deputy Kenny said: “The landslides have caused havoc for farmers and other people who live in this area. I asked the minister to come to see for himself and to ask him to help compensate people for their losses and ensure that farmers are not penalised in their basic payments because some of their land is unworkable now.

“Thousands of gallons mud, a mixture of water and peat, have been washed on to farmland around Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. The dry weather recently caused the bog to crack and split. Then when the heavy rain began, the cracks filled and lifted the peat, which after still more rain caused the landslide.

“A large amount of peat lodged at the Dawn of Hope bridge and then spilled over and continued downstream towards Lough Allen, flooding farmland and forcing some people to leave their homes.

“People here need assistance and I hope that the minister seeing the damage for himself will convince him that he has to step up here for the people of Leitrim.”