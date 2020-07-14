Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna Crowe (née Turbett), Connecticut, America and formerly of Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Anna Crowe (nee Turbett), New Haven, Connecticut, America and formerly of Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her brother Brendan, sisters Olive (England) and Christina (America). Predeceased by her parents Lizzie and Josie, brothers Sonny and Johnny and sisters Josephine and Noreen. Funeral in America on Thursday at 11am (Irish time 4pm) the 16th of July 2020. For those who would like to leave a personal message of condolence, please click on the condolences section below. To live stream the Church click on https://stpioofpietrelcinaeh.com/. House private, please.

Bernadette Mulligan (née Gray), Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



Bernadette Mulligan (nee Gray), Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, (predeceased by her husband Gerard). 13th July 2020 peacefully in her 96th year surrounded by her loving family at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Bernadette will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary McCaffrey (Belfast), Anne Keenan (Abbeyshrule), and Philomena, sons Gerard, Tom, Peter (Edgewortstown) and Colm (Abbeyshrule), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 23 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral can be attended by immediate family only.

Elaine Farthing, Five Mile Race, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Derry



Elaine Farthing, Five Mile Race, Manorhamilton, Co.Leitrim and late of Derry and Barcelona, July 11th 2020, Dearly loved wife of Eamon Costello. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brother, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Thursday, July 16th, from 10am with Celebration of Life at 11am. Cremation will follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 3pm. Reposing, Celebration of Life and cremation are private to family and friends only.

Frank Dolan, Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Frank Dolan, Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Former employee of the North Western Health Board. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and much loved father of Damien and Aoife, son-in-law Gerry, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildern Gavin, Tara, Alanna, Oisin, Sarah, Joe and Anna. Also sadly missed by his brothers Ben, Chris, Alfie and sister Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Frank's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Frank's life will be held at a later date. Donations if so desired in lieu of The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Fr Eamon O'Reilly, OMI, Gartbratten, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan / Inchicore, Dublin



Fr Eamon O Reilly, OMI, Gartbratten, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Johannesburg, South Africa & Oblate House, Inchicore, Dublin, Sunday July 12th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of his family at Cavan General Hospital. Brother of the late PJ (Gartbratten), Seamus (Kells), Kathleen (Sr Edith de St.Patrick of the congregation of the Little Sister’s of the Poor ) & Mairead (both Gartbratten). Sadly missed by his sister Maureen Denning (Virginia), sisters in law Mai & Lily, nephews, nieces, all his brother priests in Ireland & South Africa & a large circle of friends. Fr Eamon’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial will take place after Mass in Drumlane Cemetery. Due to government and HSE regulations, Fr Eamon’s funeral will be private to family only, please. The O'Reilly & Denning families would like to thank you all for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time for them.

Michael Roberts, 27 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Cavan



Michael Roberts, 27 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Monday, July 13th 2020, peacefully in the Lisdarn Unit Cavan. Michael will be sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Service in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday afternoon, July 18th, at 2pm followed by cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace