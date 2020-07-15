#TRENDING - How the internet reacted to Barry Cowen's sacking last night

Barry Cowen was presented with his seal of ministerial office just 18 days ago

Offaly TD Barry Cowen is still trending on social media after his sensational sacking as Agriculture Minister amid a drink-driving scandal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed his departure from the post in the Dail chamber on Tuesday evening. Cowen served just 18 days as a government minister.

Cowen served a drink-driving ban after being found to be over the legal limit and driving on a learner permit on the way home to Offaly from Croke Park in 2016. 

Further details emerged in last weekend's Sunday Times suggesting Deputy Cowen turned away and attempted to avoid the Garda checkpoint. He refutes the accuracy of this detail and GSOC is now investigating how the pulse file related to the matter made its way to the media. 

The Taoiseach said the garda report on the incident raised a number of other issues and he terminated the Offaly man's position as a member of government. 

There has been a wide range of views and opinions shared on the matter on Twitter with thousands of tweets shared over the past 24 hours. You can see a sample below: