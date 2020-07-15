Hideaway cottage in Leitrim! You won't believe the price of this 3-bed among lakes and hills!

This semi detached three bedroom house has a guide price of only €20,000.

The property near Carrick on Shannon in Co Leitrim is in need of complete refurbishment but could be a very nice holiday home.

The property extends to approximately 89 sq. m (958 sq. ft).

There are gardens to the front and rear on an overall site of 0.27 acres.

The property is available for sale in the BidX1 auction later this month.

The cottage can be accessed via the L3052 local road around 8.5 km north of Mohill.

Leitrim has the smallest population of any county and has the shortest length of coastline of any coastal county - 2.5 miles or 4km long.

Local amenities to the property can be found in Mohill which include St. Manchan's National School, Marian College, Centra convenience store and Stenson's Foodfare.

Further amenities can be found in Carrick on Shannon situated approximately 17 km away.