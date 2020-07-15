More deaths announced this evening from Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,748 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 14th July, the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday (Tuesday 14th July) and will meet again on Thursday (16th July) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic - this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.