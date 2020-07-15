Latest Covid-19 cases for Leitrim and neighbouring counties

Latest figures released from the National Public Health Emergency team show that the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim remains static at 82.

As of midnight on July 13 (cases profile last update) data shows that Longford also remains the same with 287 cases as does Roscommon with 346 cases. Cavan also remains static at 865 cases.

However other neighbouring counties show a slight increase.

In Donegal the number has increased to 468 while Sligo also saw an increase to 148.