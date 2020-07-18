Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this ideally located two bedroom split level apartment in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon.



Accommodation comprises of entrance hall, kitchen/dining room with range of wall and base units, living room with double doors leading to private courtyard and external shed, first floor gives rise to two double bedrooms with built in wardrobes and bathroom. Parking to the front and to the rear of the property.

Within walking distance of all town centre shops and amenities.



For further details contact Bernadette or Yvonne at Gallagher Auctioneers Ltd, Carrick-on-Shannon, telephone 071 9621000.

BER: C3. Asking Price: €85,000.