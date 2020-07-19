Carrick-on-Shannon 2-bed apartment new to the market

12 Marymount, Carrick-on-Shannon is a superbly appointed, light filled, 2 bed apartment on ground floor with two balconies only minutes walk from Carrick-on-Shannon town centre that has just come onto the market.



It can be purchased with current tenants in situate, representing an ideal investment property with strong current return. The living/dining area enjoys an elevated, southerly aspect with most attractive views over River Shannon and Rosebank Marina.

The property boasts a newly installed kitchen and electrical appliances including a modern Dimplex electric radiator.

Excellent location with private, quiet enjoyment and a dedicated car parking space.



Located 400 metres from the town centre with all local amenities well within walking distance. Carrick-on-Shannon has award winning restaurants, hotels and bars. There is also the River Shannon with public and private marinas and amenity areas.

The town also has shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, a medical centre, primary and secondary schools, Aura Leisure Centre, a cineplex, cafes and filling stations.

Call Farrell Property Group on 0719620976 for further information.