Design new Sexton’s House in Leitrim logo competition

The New Sexton’s House on Manorhamilton’s Church Lane beside the Church of Ireland is almost completed, and the Sexton’s House Steering Committee is currently promoting a competition that invites local children to design a logo for it and win €100 for doing so.

The Sexton’s House is funded by Peace IV and Leitrim County Council and will be used to host activities and events which promote inclusiveness and friendship in our community.

This project has been supported by the EU's Peace IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Rita Day, who is the Chair of the Sexton’s House Steering Committee, invites all the Logo design competition entrants to “make your mark on Manorhamilton – create a logo to represent the Sexton’s House, Church Lane – the exciting new shared space, located in Manorhamilton.”

Meanwhile the winning Sexton’s House logo design entrant will receive a prize of €100 and the design idea will be used as part of the signage at the Sexton’s House.

The winner will also be invited to attend the official opening of the Sexton’s House during 2020. The logo competition design rules are - the competition is open to Primary-level pupils; all entries should be returned on the competition template to Rita Day by Wednesday July 24; entrants should include his or her full name and contact details; in the case of entrants who are under 18 years, consent to take part in the competition should be signed by a parent /guardian and a contact number provided.

For further information about the New Sexton’s House logo design competition and to obtain entries forms, etc., plus please contact Rita, phone 083-4239485.

Logo competition entries should be sent to Manorhamilton Shared Space/Sexton House Logo Competition, c/o The North Leitrim Women’s Centre, The Bee Park (Community) Resource Centre, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.