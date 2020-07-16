Two men arrested after attempted robbery at restaurant in Midlands
Two men arrested after attempted robbery at restaurant in Midlands
Gardaí have arrested and charged two men, aged in their 20s, in relation to an attempted robbery of a restaurant in Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, which occurred on July 14.
At approximately 10:50pm, two men entered the premises armed with knives. They proceeded to threaten a member of staff before fleeing the scene on foot. No cash or property was taken.
Gardaí arrested the two men a short time later and they were detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They are both due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning, Thursday, July 16.
