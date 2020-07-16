Two men arrested after attempted robbery at restaurant in Midlands

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men, aged in their 20s, in relation to an attempted robbery of a restaurant in Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, which occurred on July 14.

At approximately 10:50pm, two men entered the premises armed with knives. They proceeded to threaten a member of staff before fleeing the scene on foot. No cash or property was taken.

Gardaí arrested the two men a short time later and they were detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They are both due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning, Thursday, July 16.