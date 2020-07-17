Better signage needed to promote town centre during Carrick-on-Shannon upgrade works

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire has called for better signage to highlight the fact that Carrick-on-Shannon town centre remains open for business during the public realm works.

Speaking at Monday's Municipal meeting, Cllr Armstrong-McGuire asked the council what plans they had in place to help businesses in the town centre as the current signage is “not adequate” on the roads leading into the town.

“Businesses need major help and improvements in signage would be a significant symbol of willingness to help the rate payers,” she said, adding that, with the current Covid-19 crisis, the need to assist businesses reopening after the lockdown, is paramount.

Responding, a spokesperson for the Council noted that new signage will be erected advising the public that all businesses on Main Street are open.

“Motorists will also be advised that parking is still available at St Mary's Close,” added the spokesperson.

It was also noted that the Council is liaising regularly with the Carrick Chamber of Commerce and will keep signage and information to the public under review throughout the period of this contract.

“A service provider has also been chosen to deliver a Marketing and Promoting of Carrick-on-Shannon Initiative during these ongoing public realm works. It is anticipated that they will commence work this month and this will involve promotion the town, its offering and what's on, and will keep the wider community informed on progress of works.”

However, while the additional signage was welcomed by Cllr Armstrong-McGuire and other representatives, it was noted that people should be directed first to the public car park at the rear of the fire station, then to private car parks at the Bush Hotel and the Landmark, before being sent to St Mary's Close.

District engineer, Darragh O'Boyle, said that St Mary's Close had been highlighted specifically in the council reply as a number of local businesses believed there is merit in promoting this area for parking.