The Saturday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

A bright start for today, Saturday, July 18 with sunny intervals and just a few showers. A mix of cloud, sunny intervals and well-scattered showers for Saturday afternoon. Becoming mostly sunny by evening. Top temperatures on Saturday of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Largely dry tonight with long clear spells and some mist patches. Rather cool for July with minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly light breezes.