Water supply issue in Glenade area on Saturday due to planned electrical outage

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council wish to advise customers in Ashanlish, Largydonnell, Keeloges and Aghalateeve in the Glenade area of Kinlough, Co Leitrim that their water supply may be impacted as a result of a planned electrical outage on Saturday, July 18.

The Glenade Water Treatment Plant will be affected by the planned electricity outage between 9am and 6pm. While not all customers will be affected there are approximately 70 properties in the listed areas that are expected to be affected by reduced pressure and or water loss.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while these necessary works are carried out by ESB Networks. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.