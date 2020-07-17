Locks on Shannon-Erne waterway operating at summer hours from Monday, July 20

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and users of the Shannon-Erne Waterway that the Locks will be operating at Summer Hours from Monday, 20th July 2020:

Lock Operating Hours

20th July onwards: 9am – 8pm daily

Lock Passage

Lock passage will continue to be free as no units shall be deducted from the smart card during a lock operation. A smart card shall be required to operate the lock at all times to facilitate a lock passage.

Waterway Patrollers

Should you require assistance please contact the following:-

Lock 1: +44 286 7748976

Ballyconnell Waterway Patroller: +353 87 2603662

Ballinamore Waterway Patroller: +353 87 2602478

Kilclare Waterway Patroller: +353 87 2603663

Lock 16: +353 87 2608569

Carrick-on-Shannon Office: 353 71 9650562



Smart Cards

Please note, Waterway Patrollers will be unable to sell smart cards to our customers at this time. Smart cards are to be purchased in advanced of embarking on a journey. Smart Cards can be purchased on Waterways Ireland’s web shop or from designated retail outlets along the waterway.

Service Blocks

Waterways Ireland intends reopening the Service Blocks (Toilets and Showers) on a phased basis commencing on Monday 20th July 2020 with the reopening of the Service Blocks in Lough Key and Carrick-on-Shannon. It is intended that all Service Blocks on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway will be reopened by Friday 24th July 2020.

Users are requested to comply with COVID-19 protocols and HSE guidelines when using the Service Blocks.

Waterways Ireland thanks its customers for their co-operation in relation to this matter.

For further information visit http://www.waterwaysireland.org