Gardaí seize cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis worth €52,000 during search of Longford farmland
Gardaí have seized approximately €52,000 worth of drugs at farm lands in Longford on Thursday July 16, 2020.
Members of the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of farmlands in the Ballinalee area at approximately 10pm.
During the course of the search €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was found, along with €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine, and €16,000 worth of suspected ecstasy tablets. All drugs are subject to analysis.
No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.
