Further deaths from Covid-19 announced today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 17th July, the HPSC has been notified of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against COVID-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

"Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of 2 metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

"Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress COVID-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”