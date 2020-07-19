Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Leitrim / Tuam, Galway



Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, formerly Tuam, Co Galway, Friday 17th July 2020. Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, mother Beatrice, daughters Tanya and Tara, brother Martin, sisters Pamela and Geraldine, niece and nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his daughter Tara's residence, Priors Point, Carrick on Shannon, on Sunday, 19th July, from 3pm-6pm. House private to family and friends at all other times, please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Requiem Mass on Monday, 20th July, at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, only a limited number of people will be able to enter the church. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim



Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim July 16th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by his parents James and Jane and his son Ronan; sadly missed by his son Fintan, sisters Eileen, Imelda and Mairead, granddaughter Grace, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Seamus will repose at 16 KnockLongford, Mohill from 2pm Sunday. Removal on Monday morning (via Clooncarne) to arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 12.30pm. Due to COVID 9 restrictions Seamus’ reposing, funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends.

Elizabeth Hewson (née Knott), Stralohan, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Willie and her brother Bobby. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Robert and her daughter-in-law Valetta, her sister Eva (Ballinamallard), her brothers Jim (Southhampton), Joey (Dublin), grandchildren Amanda & Mark, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service in Drumreilly Parish Church, Garadice, this Sunday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Brian McIntyre, 8 KnockLongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Brian Mc Intyre of 8 KnockLongford, Mohill and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim, Friday 17th July 2020, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Jim, sisters in law; Bridie and Mary, nieces; Davina and Philippa, nephews; Niall, Mark, Kevin and Shane, all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Brian’s remains will repose on Sunday (19th July) from 3pm - 5pm for family and close friends only in Smith’s Funeral Home High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Due to Covid 19 restrictions Brian’s funeral mass will be private to family and close friends on Monday (20th July) at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial in Cloone new cemetery. In accordance with Public Health and Government guidelines all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

John Mulvanny, Derrycark, Belturbet, Cavan



John Mulvanny, Derrycark, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 18th July 2020. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Ann, (McGovern, Glangevlin), sons, Fergus (Oldcastle), Michael (Belturbet), Brian (Clones) and Raymond (Belturbet), sister Josephine Conaty, brothers, Austin, Vincent and Brenda, son-in-law Vincent, daughters-in-law, Martina, Mairead and the late Angela, grandchildren Aisling, Diarmaid, Evan, Aine, Odhran, Hannah, Rian, Luke, Fergal, Liam, Mark, Beth and Jamie, nephews, nieces and all his extended family members. Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 8pm today, Sunday. John's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon, in The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, social distancing must be observed.

Breege Leddy, Kilnacranagh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Peacefully at Mercy Nursing Home, Derby, England. Member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. Predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Fr. Patsy and sister Philomena Mc Govern. Deeply regretted by her community, her sister-in-law Kathleen Leddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. A private funeral has taken place in Derby, England.

May they all Rest in Peace.