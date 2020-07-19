No further deaths due to Covid-19

There were no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 18th July, the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “All it would take for COVID-19 to regain a foothold in our communities is complacency. As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland. Every day, in our individual actions, we have the power to limit the spread of this virus. Our priority going forward has to be the reopening of schools and resumption of non-COVID-19 healthcare services – and every time we stay 2 metres apart, wash our hands, practice good respiratory etiquette and wear a face covering, we are working towards those shared goals together.”