Leitrim has seen a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Figures from the National Public Health Emergency team released as of midnight on Saturday, July 18 show the county now has 83 cases, up one.

Donegal is up to 472 cases, an increase of four (from July 13) with Cavan up two, now standing at 867.

Roscommon remains at 346, Longford at 287 and Sligo at 148.