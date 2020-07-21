The good weather isn't going to last

Today, Tuesday, July 21 will be largely cloudy with some patchy drizzle. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes but increasing fresh along coasts later in the day.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with rain pushing into northwestern areas early in the night and extending eastwards with much of Munster and south Leinster holding dry till dawn. Some mist patches will form in places. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes but remaining fresher on Atlantic coasts.