Chance to win tickets to mark re-opening of Carrick Cineplex this Friday

Exciting news for movie lovers has emerged as Carrick Cineplex has announced that it reopens this week, Friday, July 24, bringing the best of entertainment for all ages and tastes.

Speaking with director Liam Farrell, he talks about some of the new protocols put in place to make a visit to Carrick Cineplex as safe as possible. These measures include online ticket pre-booking and pre-assigned seating, in-cinema seat separation of 2 meters social distance between moviegoers, reduced capacities in all auditoriums and intensive cleaning protocols including increased gaps between shows to allow for extra sanitization, to name but a few steps designed to ensure maximum safety for all.

Carrick Cineplex will be showing a selection of new releases such as Calm With Horses, Black Water Abyss and St. Frances as well as much loved classics such as Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future as well as lots to keep little ones entertained like Trolls, Paw Patrol, Sonic the Hedgehog and more!

Liam Farrell says 'We'd like to thank our much valued customers and community for their continued support which means so much to all the team here at Carrick Cineplex and we very much look forward to returning to do what to do best - providing quality and safe entertainment for all.

Showtimes and ticket pre-booking is available on their website - www.carrickcineplex.ie.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cineplex just let us know when Carrick Cineplex is re-opening.

Email your answer to editor@leitrimobserver.ie along with your name and phone number. Please make sure to mark 'Carrick Cineplex' competition in the subject box. Closing date is Sunday, July 26 and the winner will be notified by phone.