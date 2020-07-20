Covid-19 figures released this evening

There have been no further deaths reported from Covid-19 in Ireland, while six new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There are now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

For the seventh consecutive day, no further coronavirus deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, so the official death toll there remains at 556.

There were 23 new cases, including the weekend figures, taking the total number of cases to 5,857