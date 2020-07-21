Are you Leitrim's most talented family? TG4 want to know

The search for Ireland's most talented family is back! TG4 and Adare Productions are looking for families who can sing, dance or play music to take part in the TV talent show Réalta & Gaolta.

The TV producers are looking for the country’s best to come and battle it out on TV for the title of Ireland’s Most Talented Family.

Can you and your siblings sing? Do you and your relatives like to rock out? Are you and your cousins the most musical family in Ireland? Did you and your parents perfect the family band’s party piece during lockdown?

Are you Leitrim's most talented family? Are you the next Clancy Brothers, The Corrs or Jedward even? If so Adare Productions wants to hear from you.

This unique TG4 television show wants to showcase Ireland undiscovered talented families. The competition has previously been won by the sean-nós singing sisters Étáin and Máire Ní Churraoin and by the Operatic couple Gavan and Nicola Ring.

The series will be filmed in the RTÉ studios at the end of September 2020.

For more information and to apply please contact Adare Productions by phoning Bríd at (086) 0542486 or emailing us at realta@adareproductions.ie