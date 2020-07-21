Leitrim County Council are asking people visiting their offices to wear a face mask

Leitrim County Council is asking members of the public visiting their buildings to wear a face mask.

In a post this morning, Tuesday, July 21, on their Facebook page, the local authority state: "on foot of the latest public health advice, customers visiting our buildings are requested to wear face coverings.

"Doing so will help to protect each other, our community and slow the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland. thank you for your co-operation."