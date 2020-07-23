Ireland West Airport welcomes announcement of €1m in funding for Safety and Security Projects

Ireland West Airport has welcomedthe announcement that funding to the amount of €1,000,524 from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport has been approved for Safety and Security Projects under the CAPEX and PPR-C Schemes of the Regional Airports Programme. Capital expenditure (CAPEX) of €569,964 and PPR-C (Public Policy Remit-Capital) funding of €430,560 was provided.

The main body of funding of €569,964 is to support the completion of the rehabilitation of the airports 2,400 metre runway. The airport invested close to €3 million to complete the project in addition to the exchequer funding. The overlay, which included a complete resurfacing and the installation of new ground lighting systems is required to ensure that the runway continues to meet the strict regulations governing the operation and specification of runways at major airports.

The funding of €430,560 supports critical safety related projects which includes - replacement of Aeronautical Ground Lighting on the airport’s runway, critical Airfield maintenance and ground works and the refurbishment & the upgrade of Electrical Infrastructure AGL & Air Traffic Control (ATC) Communication, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS) Systems.

Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said ‘We welcome today’s announcement of funding by Eamon Ryan, Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport and also Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport with responsibility for Aviation.

"The funding supports the airport in undertaking critical safety and security related projects and ensures the airport maintains the highest standards of regulatory compliance in these areas. We very much look forward to meeting with and working closely with Ministers Ryan and Naughton and their respective departments in delivering on the recommendations of the recently published Aviation Taskforce Report to support the recovery and sustainability of regional connectivity both during and post COVID-19’.