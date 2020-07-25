What has the weather in store for us on Saturday, July 25?

Today, Saturday, July 25 is looking dry with sunny spells, but during the afternoon and evening there will be widespread showers. Some showers will be heavy and there is the potential for some thundery downpours too. The showers will gradually die out through the evening, leaving sunny spells in most places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in the west and north, but reaching 19 to 21 degrees in the south and east. Westerly winds will be light to moderate.

TONIGHT

Cloud will increase in the west and north on Saturday night, bringing outbreaks of rain which will merge into longer spells in the northwest. Dry with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.