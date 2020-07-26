Vikings: Valhalla - could you be an extra in the new TV show?

Could you be a Leitrim viking?

'Vikings: Valhalla' TV series, a spin-off show from the hugely popular 'Vikings,' will be up and running again very soon. The production company are now casting for extras.

Due to the current climate, the company will not be running anymore Extras Open Casting days, but they still need extras for the sure-to-be blockbuster show.

For information and application forms, email 'extras@vhproductions.ie' if you think you fit the bill! You can also check out the Vikings Extras Facebook page - click here.

The production will be based in Ireland and is inclusive of people from all backgrounds. If you went to an open casting back in March 2020 in Ashford Studios, or if you have already sent in your details, there is no need to do so again.