Leitrim granny uses lockdown to write her first novel

Drumsna granny, Colleen Guckian has used lockdown to write her first novel.

Colleen has always had a vivid imagination, indeed anyone who has been following her Facebook posts over the last few months will know that her thought process is incredibly creative.

It hasn’t been all imaginary holidays and virtual dances though, Colleen has also used lockdown to pen her debut novel.

The sky didn’t fall introduces us to two young ladies in 1940s Ireland, gently takes us through the next decade of their lives and their journey across the Irish Sea and back. Our heroines deal with the very different cards that fate deals them and in Colleen’s capable hands, the pair grow, live, love and dance and the sky didn’t fall.

Written under her maiden name Colleen McCarthy (as a nod to her parents), the sky didn’t fall is available in the Reading Room Bookshop in Carrick-on-Shannon and on Amazon from Friday, July 31.