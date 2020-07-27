Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 27, 2020

The following death shave taken place in the Leitrim area:

Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran, Donegal / Skreen, Sligo



Formerly of Skreen, Co. Sligo. Peacefully, at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her loving family relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, arriving at approximately 1.30pm. In accordance with government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maxium of fifty people.

Rosemary Creegan, Drumkeerin, Cloone, Leitrim



Peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regreted by her loving husband Seamus, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday to St. Mary's Church, Cloone, arriving for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck Cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel through Gubbs cross and Kilaveha on route to the cemetery. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions Rosemary's funeral is private to family and friends. You are invited to leave a message in the condolences section below. Rosemary's Funeral Mass will be streamed live at Churchtv.ie Cloone.

Rita Flynn, Dublin / Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured suddenly of Rita Flynn, Dublin and formerly of Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Beloved sister of Maureen, Catherine and Frankie. Predeceased by her parents and brothers Mike, Tommy and Seamus. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters, brother, nieces, nephew, brothers-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.