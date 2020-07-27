A wet start on Monday in Leitrim with further outbreaks of thundery rain

A wet start on Monday with further outbreaks of thundery rain and spot flooding.

However, drier brighter weather with sunny spells will develop from the west during this morning, with just well scattered showers following.

Sunny in many areas this evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, with brisk northwest breezes developing, coolest up along Atlantic coasts.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry tonight with clear spells, just well scattered showers - most of these closer to the Atlantic.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate west to northwest breezes.