Warning: Travelling oversees could see your Covid-19 payments stopped

People who have been going overseas run the risk of having their Covid-19 payments stopped, it has emerged.

The Department of Social Protection has confirmed that more than 100 people have had their €350 Covid payment stopped due to overseas travel.

A statement said that the money “is not paid to people who go on holidays abroad or when they are going through their 14 day quarantine period.”

According to the Journal.ie the department said that it “will, of course, consider cases whereby somebody in receipt of PUP (Pandemic Unemployment Payment) has to travel abroad for urgent or exceptional reasons”.

The clear advice from Government remains that it is safer to stay at home this summer and that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is paid to people who are genuinely seeking work.

The statement explained that department officials carry out regular inspections of those travelling through Irish airports.