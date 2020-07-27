Lotto luck shines on Donegal punter who wins €10,000 from €20 stake

One punter from Co Donegal will wake up on Monday morning with a massive smile on their face after they landed a huge win on the 49s Lotto draw from a stake of €20 on Sunday evening.

The anonymous punter selected three numbers in the 49s Lotto draw and placed two separate €10 Trebles with one including the bonus ball for some extra insurance. The first €10 was at odds of 650/1 and the second wager that included the bonus ball was at odds of 350/1.

The massive odds didn’t take long to defy however as numbers 15, 27 and 28 all rolled out of the machine meaning the big coup had been pulled off. The first wager returned €6,510 and the second bet returned €3,510. In total, the customer was richer to the tune of €10,020.