Three Leitrim charity and community group beneficiaries of the Begin Together Fund

Mohill GAA club and community groups, Breffni Community Development CLG Family Resource Centre and the Leitrim branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland are among the 116 projects to receive support from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Fund. The financial support will help local community groups and non-profit organisations continue to serve their communities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three Leitrim grantees will each receive up to €5,000 to support a range of projects and initiatives spanning financial wellbeing, mental wellbeing and physical wellbeing.

Bank of Ireland is working with The Community Foundation for Ireland, which is administering the fund, and a number of expert partners – the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Sport Ireland, Action Mental Health and Sport NI – who assisted in developing the fund’s focus and social impact objectives.

Commenting on the announcement, Tara Rodgers, Head of Bank of Ireland for Leitrim, said: “The aim of the Begin Together Fund, launched back in February which seems a lifetime ago now, is to support charities and community organisations that are making a real difference to the financial, physical and mental wellbeing of their communities. As society begins to open up again it’s important to remember that charities and community groups have seen their income severely impacted by Covid-19 but the work they do is more important than ever. For that reason I’m delighted that the Begin Together Fund is providing this timely support for these Leitrim projects.”