Bright spells for the North East and North West today, Wednesday, July 29

A dry start for most areas for Wednesday, July 29, with some bright spells in the northeast, however rain in the southwest will spread northwards to reach all parts by afternoon. The rain will be heavy and persistent in western areas. Highest temperatures of only 14 to 16 degrees in moderate south to southeasterly winds, strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

Cloudy and wet in most areas. The rain heaviest and most persistent in the north, with a clearance from the south later in the night in freshening, humid, southerly winds. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees early in the night, quite mild by morning.