Fuel/oil spill reported on Acres Lake, Drumshanbo this morning

An extensive oil/fuel spill has been reported at Acres Lake near Drumshanbo this morning, Wednesday, July 29.

The slick is reported to extend from the jetties to beyond the walkway.

In a statement issued this morning a spokesperson for Leitrim County Council said: "The oil spill at Acres Lake was reported to us at 9:30 this morning by a member of the public. Our Environment section have brought this (spill) to the attention of Waterways Ireland who have responsibly for managing the waterways and deal with incidents of this nature. They have advised us that they will send personnel to Acres Lake to investigate and treat the spill as soon as possible."