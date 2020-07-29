Leitrim council expresses 'regret' at misunderstanding in relation to Geraghty's shop in Carrick-on-Shannon

Late last week, Leitrim County Council issued a statement in relation to concerns raised by the Geraghty family to the proposed development in Carrick-on-Shannon.

In the statement it was noted: “As part of its remit to stimulate County Leitrim’s economy, create jobs and promote tourism, Leitrim County Council has submitted a Concept Proposal to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to establish if funding could be secured under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund for a Destination Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“The proposal envisages a new town centre of regional significance that would revitalise the area, generate new jobs and provide quality amenities for all to enjoy. If approved, it has the potential to attract and accommodate creative, cultural, food and leisure activities.

“The Council regrets any misunderstanding that has arisen in submitting the application for funding, as this was never the intention. The proposal is at an early stage and cannot be progressed unless funding under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund is secured, at which point engagement with the community and all interested parties would take place.

“If approved, the proposal would take a number of years to complete, including public consultation, design, planning and construction.”

It was further noted that the Council remained open to further discussion with the Geraghty family.

