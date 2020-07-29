BREAKING NEWS: €500,000 allocated for Sligo Leitrim Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway project

The Sligo Leitrim Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway project has been allocated €500,000 to bring a 75km section running from Sligo Town through Co Leitrim and on to Blacklion in Co Cavan through the Statutory Process.

Minister Eamon Ryan, T.D. Minister for Climate Change, Communications Networks and Transport, today, Wednesday, July 29 announced funding of €4.5m to 26 Greenway Projects across Ireland. The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for Greenways around the country.

Minister Ryan stated: “These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling.

"The inclusion of funding for the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Greenway is particularly important in terms of continued work on a cross-border basis and shows our commitment to “New Decade, New Approach” as set out in the Programme for Government," he added.

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Marc MacSharry, has welcomed funding noting: “€500,000 has been provided to Leitrim County Council. This funding will be used to bring a 75 km section from Sligo Town to Blacklion in Cavan through Statutory Process to progress the Sligo Leitrim Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway.

“Families across the North West know how important and valuable greenways are to our area. This benefit was highlighted in full during the lockdown when many were using the greenways for exercise and to get out of their house for fresh air during those difficult times."