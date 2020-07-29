UPDATE: No further Covid-19 deaths for Wednesday, July 29

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths for Ireland

The Department of Health has confirmed there has been no new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The figures, released this evening, also note there have been  14 additional confirmed cases of the virus.

This means that a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in Ireland since March and the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 25,942.