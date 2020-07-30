Warm and largely dry today, Thursday, July 30

Warm and largely dry today, July 30, after rain clears the north. Good sunshine will develop by afternoon in most areas. Highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong along coasts.

TONIGHT

A mostly dry and clear night but cloudier conditions will move in from the west with outbreaks of rain slowly moving into Atlantic coastal counties during the night. A humid night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger along western and northwestern coasts.