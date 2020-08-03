Knockranny Woods Walk featured as one of Ireland’s 25 Best Summer Walks

Knockranny Woods Walk, Keadue featured in the Sunday Independent recently as one of Ireland’s 25 Best Summer Walks.

The booklet featured Guide Heolen Faurbairn who has hiked the length and breadth of the country over the last 20 years. She said “one of the joys of walking in Ireland is the variety of routes on offer.”

Knockranny Woods, Keadue, Co Roscommon was featured in the Connacht section as the Best Woodland Stroll.

It was described as: “A stretch of mixed woodland on the shore of Lough Meelagh, Knockranny is a favourite recreation spot for locals.

There is a short loop walk through the trees, and the forest is intersected by the 118km-long Miner's Way and Historical Trail. The best option is to follow the purple loop to the shore, then join the Miner's Way and continue west along the water's edge.

After 2km or so, turn around retrace your steps back to the purple loop, and complete the southern half of this back to the car park. Lough Meelagh is famous for its crannogs, which date from early Christian times, and St Ronan and St Lasair are said to be buried on Orchard Island. Add a Neolithic Court Tomb, a floating jetty and picnic benches, and the attractions for walkers and families are clear.

Start and Finish at: Car park at Knockranny Woods.

Get there: From Carrick - on-Shannon, follow the R280 and R284 North to Keadue. The forest is signed to the left just past the village.

Length/Time: 5km/1 1/2 - 2hours.

Pack: A forest map from coillte. ie/site/Knockranny, and a tree-spotter's instinct to identify the varied species in the woods.

Refuel at: Jinny's Bakery and Tearooms in Drumshanbo (jinny's.ie) for brunch or lunch; Kilronan Castle (kilronancastle.ie) at Castletenison Demesne for the full spread.