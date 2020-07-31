Leitrim's own Parkes Castle to reopen to visitors in August

There has been some good news for visitors to the North Leitrim area with confirmation from the Office of Public works (OPW) that Parkes Castle, near Dromahair, will be reopening in August.

OPW Visitor Services have decided to open Parkes Castle from Friday 6th of August to Sunday 8th November.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer today, Friday, July 31, Manorhamilton Municipal District councillor, Padraig Fallon has welcomed the decision by the OPW.

Cllr Fallon said that he had, over a number of weeks, sought clarification as to when the reopening of this important tourist attraction might take place.