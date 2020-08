Figures show another day without Covid-19 deaths but new cases are high

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 31st July, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

- 23 are men / 22 are women;

- 77% are under 45 years of age (50% aged 25- 44 years);

- 9 cases are located in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 7 in Mayo, 6 in Cavan, 4 in Dublin with the remainder spread across 5 other counties;

- 18 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case;

- 12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

“Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home.

“Do not organise or attend house parties.

“Restaurants must enforce a limit of 50 people (including staff) on their premises at any one time.

“All workplaces should again review their procedures and protocols.

“Avoid congregated settings or environments where safety precautions are not in place.

“Wash your hands regularly, carry hand sanitizer and wear a face covering where appropriate.

“Ensure you isolate immediately if you experience any flu like symptoms.

“It is our individual action that will stop the spread.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS

Notes to the Editor:

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 26,109 confirmed cases reflects this.

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/cf9b0d-new-public- health-measures-effective-now- to-prevent-further-spread-o/

Know the symptoms of COVID-19

They are:

· a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

· a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

· shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

· loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

· flu like symptoms