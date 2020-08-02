No deaths but more Covid-19 cases announced this evening

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 1st August, the HPSC has been notified of 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

27 are men / 26 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining 3 are spread across two other counties.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with COVID-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”